What a Politician really does to you ! Kiss, use ....then leaves !

I let it fall, my heart
And as it fell, you rose to claim it
It was dark, and I was over
Until you hold my hands and you saved me
My hands, they were strong
But my knees, were far too weak
To stand, in your arms
Without falling to your feet
But there's a side to you
That I never knew, never knew, all the things you'd say
They were never true, never true and the games you'd play
You would always win, always win
But I set fire, to the rain
Watched it pour as I, touched your face
Well it burn while I cried 'cause I heard it Screaming out your name, your name
When I sit, with you
I could stay there, close my eyes
Feel you here, forever, you and me
Together nothing is better 'Cause there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew,
all the things you'd say
They were never true, never true and the games you'd play
You would always win, always win
But I set fire, to the rain
Watched it pour as I, touched your face
Well it burn while I cried 'cause I heard it
Screaming out your name, your name
I set fire, to the rain
And I threw us, into the flames
When I felt something died 'cause I knew that
That was the last time, the last time
Sometimes I'd wake up by the door
That heart you hurt must be waiting for ya
Even now, when we're already over
I can't help myself from looking for ya
I set fire, to the rain
Watched it pour as I, touched your face
Well it burn while I cried 'cause I heard it
Screaming out your name, your name
I set fire, to the rain
And I threw us, into the flames
When I felt something died 'cause I knew that
That was the last time, the last time
Oh, oh ohOh oh oh oh oh oh, oohLet it burn
