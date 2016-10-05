What a Politician really does to you ! Kiss, use ....then leaves !

Music video by Adele performing Set Fire To The Rain. (C) 2011 XL Recordings Ltd

I let it fall, my heart

And as it fell, you rose to claim it

It was dark, and I was over

Until you hold my hands and you saved me

My hands, they were strong

But my knees, were far too weak

To stand, in your arms

Without falling to your feet

But there's a side to you

That I never knew, never knew, all the things you'd say

They were never true, never true and the games you'd play

You would always win, always win

But I set fire, to the rain

Watched it pour as I, touched your face

Well it burn while I cried 'cause I heard it Screaming out your name, your name

When I sit, with you

I could stay there, close my eyes

Feel you here, forever, you and me

Together nothing is better 'Cause there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew,

all the things you'd say

They were never true, never true and the games you'd play

You would always win, always win

But I set fire, to the rain

Watched it pour as I, touched your face

Well it burn while I cried 'cause I heard it

Screaming out your name, your name

I set fire, to the rain

And I threw us, into the flames

When I felt something died 'cause I knew that

That was the last time, the last time

Sometimes I'd wake up by the door

That heart you hurt must be waiting for ya

Even now, when we're already over

I can't help myself from looking for ya

I set fire, to the rain

Watched it pour as I, touched your face

Well it burn while I cried 'cause I heard it

Screaming out your name, your name

I set fire, to the rain

And I threw us, into the flames

When I felt something died 'cause I knew that

That was the last time, the last time

Oh, oh ohOh oh oh oh oh oh, oohLet it burn

Songwriters: FRASER T SMITH, ADELE ADKINS© Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT US, LLCFor non-commercial use only.Data from: LyricFind