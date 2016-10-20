Newsvine

greg

About I come to visit the afflicted spirits Articles: 202 Seeds: 291 Comments: 53738 Since: Nov 2008

Thursday Thought - We vote Nov. 8, 2016 - or do we.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By greg
Thu Oct 20, 2016 8:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Article Photo

Thursday Thought ! :-D

To The Voters:

Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the life you're living?

Bob Marley

 

Anything worth doing good takes a little chaos.

Flea

 

Chaos often breeds life, when order breeds habit.

Henry Adams

 

Showing leadership doesn't mean every employee will run the organization; that would lead to chaos. Businesses do need someone to set the vision and then lead the team to it.

Robin S. Sharma

 

Who said this:

I think the world would be a lot better off if more people were to define themselves in terms of their own standards and values and not what other people said or thought about them.

 

A Few things to think about come Nov. 8, 2016.

Everybody's a mad scientist, and life is their lab. We're all trying to experiment to find a way to live, to solve problems, to fend off madness and chaos.

David Cronenberg

So far, over the decades, the supposed non-chaos reclaimed politician has us where we are at today.......Still in need of Change !

Weird ain't it.

Out of name recognition voting order....chaos is now needed for a real change ?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor