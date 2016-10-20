Thursday Thought - We vote Nov. 8, 2016 - or do we.

Thursday Thought ! :-D

To The Voters:

Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the life you're living? Bob Marley

Anything worth doing good takes a little chaos. Flea

Chaos often breeds life, when order breeds habit. Henry Adams

Showing leadership doesn't mean every employee will run the organization; that would lead to chaos. Businesses do need someone to set the vision and then lead the team to it. Robin S. Sharma

Who said this:

I think the world would be a lot better off if more people were to define themselves in terms of their own standards and values and not what other people said or thought about them.

A Few things to think about come Nov. 8, 2016.

Everybody's a mad scientist, and life is their lab. We're all trying to experiment to find a way to live, to solve problems, to fend off madness and chaos. David Cronenberg

So far, over the decades, the supposed non-chaos reclaimed politician has us where we are at today.......Still in need of Change !

Weird ain't it.

Out of name recognition voting order....chaos is now needed for a real change ?