Charles Barkley has something to say about race in America

When he talks about racial issues, it isn't only whites he risks angering. Some of the biggest complaints come from fellow blacks, who figure he's too rich, too successful to possibly understand their struggles.

"Like, those people say he's not black anymore, he shouldn't speak on black issues," Barkley said. "I'm like, 'Dude, I'm always going to be black,' but that's a double-edged sword I'm willing to deal with."

So not only will he keep talking, he wants to lead the conversation.

"I just want to do a positive dialogue because I'm sick of arguing over race all the time," Barkley said. "Like, I'm very aware that racism does exist, it always has and probably always will, but the media does a really poor job. There's more good than bad, but the bad pops off the newspaper and on television. And like I said, the truth is somewhere in the middle."

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers has been kneeling in protest during the national anthem, and many NBA players have stood with arms locked during the preseason. Barkley respects their actions but would like to see more.

"It goes back to the Kaepernick thing," he said. "I said, you do what you want to do, you're a grown man. But I challenge all these guys, what are you actually doing in the black community to help our people?"

For Barkley, that's included donating millions to his high school and colleges in Alabama. But he can't blame today's athletes who grapple with their involvement, a discussion he had with a professor for the show.

"He says, 'First of all, it's unfair for all you guys to have to solve the ills of all the black community. It's unfair, you guys aren't activists because you all haven't lived what those guys have been through,'" Barkley said. "And he says, 'I really think it's cool that you all are trying, but to try to compare today's black athletes to Jim Brown, Bill Russell, (Muhammed) Ali and those guys, we're doing them a disservice because those guys like, lived.'

"They never told me I couldn't go to a restaurant or go to the same hotel," Barkley added. "I ain't never been through anything like that."