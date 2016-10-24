Black Democrats to Hillary Clinton: Send Money to Take Congress

She holds a commanding lead in the presidential race and has $150 million in her campaign treasury, but some leading Democrats are urging Hillary Clinton to use more of that money to win control of Congress, publicly revealing a crack in party unity with racial overtones that could have lasting consequences if she is elected.

Mr. Butterfield, noting that the party’s “down-ballot races are not as comfortable as the presidential race,” added: “I’m concerned about the African-American vote. We’ve got to get a turnout in the African-American community that equals or surpasses the white turnout.”

“I don’t understand why we think that churches and other groups ought to be running vans to the polls for free,” Mr. Clyburn said. “We don’t ask these guys who place TV ads to do it for free.”

Mr. Clyburn invoked a bitter anecdote to make his case, recalling how in 2004 John Kerry barely lost the presidency and subsequently was found to have ended the election with $14 million unspent.

“Why was that money sitting in the bank?” Mr. Clyburn said, echoing many Democrats who would have preferred to have seen it transferred to the party.

Mr. Butterfield said he had also lobbied Senators Chuck Schumer of New York, the incoming Democratic leader, and Jon Tester of Montana, who leads the Senate Democratic campaign arm, to direct more money to the party’s ground game. A spokesman for the Senate Democratic campaign effort said it was directing money to state parties to drive black turnout and had contracted with former Representative Steven Horsford of Nevada, a political consultant, to help run its efforts in states where the black vote is crucial.