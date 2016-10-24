For the Minority voter looking for righteousness from the "Left"

Britney Spears' official music video for '...Baby One More Time'. Click to listen to Britney Spears on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/BritneySpot?IQid=BritneyBa

---------

Lyrics:

Oh baby, baby

Oh baby, baby

Oh baby, baby

How was I supposed to know

That something wasn't right here

Oh baby baby

I shouldn't have let you go

And now you're out of sight, yeah

Show me, how you want it to be

Tell me baby

'Cause I need to know now what we've got

My loneliness is killing me

I must confess, I still believe

When I'm not with you I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time