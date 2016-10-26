The Media's Hypocritical Moralizing About Trump Has Become Unbearable

Donald Trump has been such a political and moral calamity for conservatives that liberals have been free to ignore the failings of their own mendacious, corrupt candidate and the significant role they played in destroying trust in American institutions.

So forgive me if I don’t take liberal concern-trolling about the GOP’s wicked presidential choice too seriously. After all, even if Republicans had nominated the most qualified, competent, and chaste moderate in the existence of the Republic, there still would be no #NeverHillary movement within the Democratic Party. No matter how many scandals were uncovered. No matter how many lies she told. What they’ve done is normalize Hillary’s behavior.

Actually, many of these same people treated a competent and ethically upright moderate like Mitt Romney just like they treat Trump. And even the most sexist-sensitive liberal would likely support a lecherous Bill Clinton over a virtuous Republican nominee. Because state power is the virtue. So spare us.

It’s been something to watch the media engage in this smug, self-satisfying feigned outrage -- much of it aimed at real Trump scandals, and plenty of it hyper-parsing and overreactions – after giving him nearly unlimited and uncritical airtime during the primaries to insure his nomination for the ratings and to help Hillary.

We should be thankful for the transparency. But many of us have no reason to trust Roberts’ relativistic understanding of hatred, sexism, racism, incompetence, belligerence, or inequality. Not because Trump hasn’t peddled some of these ‘isms for real, but because these words are often nothing more than vacuous or politically loaded terms meant to intimidate conservatives who fail to embrace to liberal policy positions.

Which, I suppose, wouldn’t be a such a serious problem if more journalists at these large institutions were also “biased against” attacks on free speech, the rule of law, religious freedom, checks and balances, and the right to self-defense. They aren’t. There is an obsession in political journalism with gotcha-ism – and by this I mean a Republican saying something politically incorrect will always be a bigger story than a Democrat doing something corrupt.

There are swamps of crazy on both sides. And now, with defeat almost assured, Trump is now claiming that a “rigged” election and “large scale voter” fraud is going to cheat him out of the presidency. The media is on Defcon 1000, because Trump is corroding trust in the institutions they care so much about.

If Trump is undercutting public trust in the electoral process, what were Democrats doing in 2000 when they launched a full court press on the veracity of a national election? It’s not simply that Al Gore challenged the results, which might be understandable, it’s that for years after liberal pundits and politicians kept alive the myth that the election had been stolen to delegitimize the president. We went through another round of this during John Kerry’s loss in 2004.

This week, James O'Keefe's Project Veritas Action released tapes of Democratic political operatives bragging about voter fraud and their ability to deploy "conflict engagement in the lines of Trump rallies." If this story had been reversed, the nation would be thrust into a national conversation about Republican brownshirts and right-wing violence.

"There is no moral equivalency between the two!" Sure there is. Granted, their sins are different, both are dangerous to the health of American institutions. Just as the authoritarianism and incompetence of Trump scares people, Hillary’s authoritarianism and her extraordinary competence at slithering through the system should scare them, as well.

A lot of people get mad at me for being Never Trump. They like to argue that we face a binary choice. But my aversion to both is not only merely ideological (though that’s a big part of it). More than any single policy, though, I value a two-party system that checks power. If Republicans start acting like Democrats, not only ideologically but tactically, there will be no restraints on this power. And not only has Trump made this a no-win situation, he’s given the state media the high ground it doesn’t deserve.