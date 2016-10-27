Donald Trump Was Right To Withhold Judgment on Election Outcome

Invoking the spirit of Groucho Marx let me say the behavior of the mass media during this election has made it very uncomfortable for me to be a member of the club. For almost a week, the networks, the newspapers and the internet featured attacks on Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump over his answer to whether he would accept the results of the upcoming election.

It's a foolish question, one he rightly refused to answer with a simple "yes" or "no." Trump's refusal to endorse an outcome that has not yet occurred was not just politically smart.

That means no cheating, and we should all applaud him for his courage in saying it instead of mocking him or making him out to be an Americanized version of a third world tinpot. The lie here isn't that the system is rigged – the lie is that everyone who loses does so without for a moment questioning the outcome.

In 1960 former Vice President Richard Nixon refused to contest the results of what in terms of the popular vote remains the closest contest in modern history, despite suspicions that Democrats, with the help of what is often referred to as organized crime, inappropriately helped put John Kennedy in the White House.

Former Vice President Al Gore was not nearly as nice. Gore supporters charged the GOP with stealing Florida and the presidency. Upending talk of confusing ballots and hanging chads nearly created a constitutional crisis and seriously undermined public confidence in the electoral system. For weeks Gore refused to concede the race, trying every legal maneuver conceivable until the United States Supreme Court intervened. And though you've read a lot about that example since the final Trump-Clinton debate, remember it was the Bush campaign who wanted all the ballots counted again and Gore and company who only wanted to recount the ballots they wanted recounted.

Or go back to 1980. Remember the liberals whining that the networks were partially to blame for Ronald Reagan winning in a landslide because they called his race early?

Liberals also tried to argue George Herbert Walker Bush's use of questionable tactics to come back from a 19-point deficit to thrash Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in November 1988 denied him a mandate to lead the country.

Last year The New Yorker published a piece saying right there in black and white that Secretary of State John F. Kerry, who did not share his thoughts on the matter widely, suspected the Republicans stole Ohio and the presidency from him in 2004 through backdoor manipulation of the electronic voting machines. It's a popular idea among the alt-left groups out there on the dark side of the web but again as unproven as it is unlikely.

There are some elections whose outcomes are clearly questionable. Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's eventual victory over Republican Norm Coleman is one of them. In that race recount after recount was conducted until one showed Franken ahead, at which point he was declared the winner. This while it was shown a group of ballots originally rejected as invalid got counted.

There are other examples. My personal favorite, if one can have such a thing, was a mid-1980s congressional race in which a Republican finished ahead in an unusually close race in Indiana's 8th congressional district. State officials certified him the winner and he went off to Washington – only to find an official congressional investigating committee composed of two Democrats and one Republican decided by a vote of two to one the Democrat had actually won the race and would be seated in his place.