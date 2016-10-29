Newsvine

Anger, disbelief in Clinton camp

"I'm livid, actually," one Clinton surrogate told The Hill. "This has turned into malpractice.

Another ally called the campaign's mood something akin to "paralysis," and blamed Weiner's behavior for railroading the campaign.

One strategist said the developments would further cement the notion that Clinton has something to hide.

"It's made people think there's always going to be something around the Clintons, some investigation, some inquiry," the strategist said. "It never goes away."

Campaign chairman John Podesta and other Democrats lashed out at the FBI over the timing of its announcement and for the lack of details in Comey's letter.

