Luv Rod Stewart.....but !

Watch the official video for Rod Stewart's "Young Turks" from his album 'Tonight I'm Yours.' The term Young Turk is slang for a rebellious youth who acts contrary to what is deemed normal by society. The video for "Young Turks" is the first music video to air on MTV that featured break dancing. Watch on YouTube

Message ..... to close to home these days ?

"Rebel" against the Adults !

Young hearts be free tonight. Time is on your side, Don't let them put you down, don't let 'em push you around, Don't let 'em ever change your point of view. Paradise was closed so they headed for the coast in a blissful manner. --------------------------------------- Patti gave birth to a ten pound baby boy, yeah! ------------------------------------- Young hearts be free tonight, time is on your side. Young hearts be free tonight, time is on your side. Young hearts be free tonight, time in on your side.

Is "Time" actually on our kids side with the absence of parents and their feeding of "THEIR" children technology as a baby sitter ?

Always luv the "He/she was such a good kid" when he/she was young.......before he/she was a Turk ..... which "I" taught him/her to be in the first place ?

SHOCKED I TELLYA.....JUST SHOCKED !

Still my Favorite song though ! :-)