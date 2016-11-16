Trump family dinner raises issues on press access

President-elect Donald Trump emerged from his New York skyscraper Tuesday night for the first time in days, moving about the nation's largest city without a pool of journalists on hand to ensure the public has knowledge of his whereabouts.

The president-elect spent about two hours dining with family at the 21 Club, a restaurant a few blocks from his Trump Tower residence. Journalists were only aware that Trump was leaving home when they spotted a large motorcade pulling away from the building, including an ambulance with lights flashing.

----------------------------

Trump traveled from New York to Washington last week without a pool of journalists. He's since spent most of his time inside his New York building, with his transition team offering few details about his schedule.

Every president and president-elect in recent memory has traveled with a pool of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, paying their way and sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.

The White House depends on having journalists nearby at all times to relay the president's first comments on breaking news.