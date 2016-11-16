Why Donald Trump Won ! :-)

Music "Suddenly - Xanadu (feat. Cliff Richard) [Soundtrack Version]" by Olivia Newton-John Listen ad-free with YouTube Red

SUDDENLY !

"Olivia Newton John & Cliff Richard"

She He walks in and I'm suddenly a hero

I'm taken in, my hopes begin to rise

Look at me, can't you tell I'd be so Thrilled to see the message in your eyes

You make it seem I'm so close to my dream And then suddenly it's all there

Suddenly

the wheels are in motion

And I, I'm ready to sail any ocean

Suddenly

I don't need the answers

Cos I, I'm ready to take all my chances with you

And how can I feel you're all that matters

I'd rely on anything you say

I’ll take care that no illusions shatter

If

you dare to say what you should say

You make it seem I'm so close to my dream And then suddenly it's all there

Suddenly the wheels are in motion

And I, I'm ready to sail any ocean

Suddenly

I don't need the answers

Cos I, I'm ready to take all my chances with you

Why

do I feel

so alive

when you're near

There's no way any hurt can get through

Longing to spend every moment of the day

with you,

with you

Suddenly

the wheels are in motion

And I, I'm ready to sail any ocean

Suddenly

I don't need the answers

Cos I, I'm ready to take all my chances with you .