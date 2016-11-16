Why Donald Trump Won ! :-)

Category
"Suddenly - Xanadu (feat. Cliff Richard) [Soundtrack Version]" by Olivia Newton-John
SUDDENLY !
"Olivia Newton John & Cliff Richard"
SheHe walks in and I'm suddenly a hero
I'm taken in, my hopes begin to rise
Look at me, can't you tell I'd be so Thrilled to see the message in your eyes
You make it seem I'm so close to my dream And then suddenly it's all there
Suddenly
the wheels are in motion
And I, I'm ready to sail any ocean
Suddenly
I don't need the answers
Cos I, I'm ready to take all my chances with you
And how can I feel you're all that matters
I'd rely on anything you say
I’ll take care that no illusions shatter
If
you dare to say what you should say
You make it seem I'm so close to my dream And then suddenly it's all there
Suddenly the wheels are in motion
And I, I'm ready to sail any ocean
Suddenly
I don't need the answers
Cos I, I'm ready to take all my chances with you
Why
do I feel
so alive
when you're near
There's no way any hurt can get through
Longing to spend every moment of the day
with you,
with you
Suddenly
the wheels are in motion
And I, I'm ready to sail any ocean
Suddenly
I don't need the answers
Cos I, I'm ready to take all my chances with you .
