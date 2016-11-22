Why This Democratic Rep. Met With Trump

On its face, Monday's summit between President-elect Donald Trump and Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard makes little sense.

Hawaii was Donald Trump's single worst state (he got only 29 percent of the vote) and it's by far the country's most racially diverse, with whites making up about only one-quarter of the population.

But if you know Gabbard, it makes more sense.

--------------------------------

Gabbard, 35, is an ambitious young Iraq War veteran who is considered a rising star in her party, though she broke publicly with it earlier this year. Gabbard abruptly resigned her spot as vice-chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee in February to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, accusing party leaders of rigging the presidential primary process for its eventual nominee, Hillary Clinton.

----------------------------

But she doesn't always hew to party orthodoxy, and proudly so, holding more conservative views on issues like gun control and the admittance of Syrian refugees.

But her most animating issue has always been foreign policy, where she might find common ground with Trump. She's a hard-line anti-interventionist who rails against neoconservatives while also appearing on Fox News to lambaste the Obama administration for refusing to use the term "Islamic extremism."

------------------------------

"While the rules of political expediency would say I should have refused to meet with President-elect Trump, I never have and never will play politics with American and Syrian lives," Gabbard continued. "Where I disagree with President-elect Trump on issues, I will not hesitate to express that disagreement."