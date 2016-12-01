Ballot integrity and voting infrastructure aren't the reason for Stein's stunts. Neither is the election outcome. Stein just wants to keep imposing herself on the national stage, eating up time and resources from state governments in order to raise money from suckers unhappy with Trump's victory and feed her own delusions of relevance. Shame on her, and shame on those egging her on.
The delusional melodrama of Jill Stein
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Dec 1, 2016 7:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment