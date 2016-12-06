Trump urges cancellation of order for new Boeing Air Force One

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday costs for a new Air Force One - one of the most prominent symbols of the U.S. presidency - were out of control, and urged the government to cancel a contract with Boeing Co for the jet.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, griped during his unconventional election campaign about the cost of President Barack Obama's use of the presidential aircraft to campaign for his rival, Hillary Clinton.

It was not immediately clear what prompted his complaint about Boeing and the presidential plane, but his transition team said that he aimed to send a clear message he intends to save taxpayers' money.