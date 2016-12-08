I'm a people watcher ! LOVE IT !

#HAPPYDAY

Saint Martin/Sint Maarten Island joins the worldwide fever of Happiness thanks to Pharell Williams!

Because we are the HAPPIEST island of the world!! Visit us soon ;) IMPORTANT : This is not a professionnal video and most of the participants were met on the beach without any preparation, they just accept to dance to show their happiness! Directed by Victoria Cantin & Steph Déziles Watch on YouTube

Can't help it. People fascinate me.

Ya....I know the song is Old.....but is it really ?

Been to St. Maarten quite a few times (Simpson bay), so here it is.

The song just makes me HAPPY ! :-D