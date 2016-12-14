Trump's Victory Proves Money Can't Buy Elections (But It Can Buy Laws)

Given the indecisive impact of big money in this election cycle, it is time to re-evaluate the popular claim that America has become, in the works of Paul Krugman, “a democracy in name only,” in which wealthy oligarchs use campaign contributions to elect simpatico politicians and control government.

Trump has shown that a candidate who connects with the public can overcome near unanimous opposition from the big corporations and wealthy mega-donors that progressives claim have hijacked the electoral process.

----------------------------

Was 2016 An Outlier, Or The New Normal?

Whether Trump’s triumph against the donor class signals a paradigm shift or is just the exception that proves the rule remains to be seen. There are, however, things the Trump administration can do to curtail the reliance of future politicians on corporate PACs and wealthy donors.

Instead of unconstitutionally constraining private citizens from spending their own money on political speech, as Democrats seek to do, the Trump Administration should seek to reduce some of the incentives that lure big money into the beltway. Senator Orrin Hatch once advised entrepreneurs that “if you want to get involved in business, you should get involved in politics.” That shouldn’t be the case.

Today, the federal government is far too deeply involved in every aspect of the economy. As a result, it can and does pick winners and losers in the marketplace. As a result, corporations often cannot afford to keep Washington at arm’s length; as the apocryphal saying goes, ‘if you are not at the table, you’re on the menu.”

Trump should follow through on his promise to “drain the swamp” by clearing the books of labyrinthine federal regulations that tilt the playing field in the favor of political allies and ending expensive government kickbacks to big donors. In so doing, he will assure that corporations rise and fall on their ability to compete in the free market—not their relationship to D.C. elites—and politicians rise and fall on their appeal to the American people.

Trump is uniquely poised to make good on this promise. The fact that he won without the support of big donors and big corporations means he can govern without them too.