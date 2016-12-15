Patriots fans have a new reason to hate Goodell

IRVING, Texas — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league didn’t follow up on the New York Giants’ complaint about the Pittsburgh Steelers using underinflated footballs in a Dec. 4 game after determining that officials properly followed protocol for testing and handling the balls.

And Goodell’s explanation for dismissing the Giants’ assessment that the balls were below the permissible psi — like the speed with which the NFL closed its inquiry — will probably cause more angst among New England Patriots fans still steamed over the Deflategate saga.

Asked whether the balls were examined further, given the Giants' equipment staff tested them on the sideline and determined they were not inflated to the minimum standard, Goodell said: “But that’s why you don’t rely on somebody else testing them. They’re using a different device. Somebody else is testing them. They have to be tested by the officials who use the same device to make sure there’s accuracy in that.”

Discrepancies over which of two gauges referee Walt Anderson used to test footballs before the AFC Championship Game in 2015 was one of the core issues raised by the Patriots and other skeptics of the Wells Report, which contained the results of a multi-million-dollar investigation that led to harsh penalties for the Patriots and star quarterback Tom Brady.

The website the Patriots launched to dissect the case, WellsReportInContext.com, expounds at length on the subject, saying in part: “Despite Mr. Anderson’s ‘best recollection’ that he used the Logo gauge pre-game, the NFL’s lawyers rejected it. To determine PSI changes from pre-game to halftime, one would have to use the same gauge at halftime that was used by Referee Anderson pre-game, since gauges vary from each other in accuracy. The Logo gauge, at halftime, did not show as much PSI loss as did the Non-Logo gauge, so knowing which gauge was actually used before the game is critical.”