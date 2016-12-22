It's a MERRIER CHRISTMAS this year ! :-)

A PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS OUT NOW! ITUNES http://smarturl.it/APentatonixChristmas?IQid=yt | AMAZON http://smarturl.it/APTXMASAMZ?IQid=yt | SPOTIFY http://smarturl.it/StreamAPTXMAS?IQid=yt | GOOGLE PLAY http://smarturl.it/APTXMASGP?IQid=yt | WEBSTORE http://smarturl.it/PTXStore?IQid=yt | WALMART CD http://smarturl.it/APTXMASWalmart?IQid=yt | TARGET CD http://smarturl.it/APTXMASTarget?IQid=yt | FYE CD http://smarturl.it/APTXMASFYE?IQid=yt GET PENTATONIX THE ALBUM NOW! ITUNES http://smarturl.it/PTXalbum?IQid=yt | AMAZON http://smarturl.it/PTXalbumA?IQid=yt | SPOTIFY http://smarturl.it/PTXalbumS?IQid=yt | GOOGLE PLAY http://smarturl.it/PTXalbumG?Iqid=yt | WEBSTORE http://smarturl.it/PTXalbumD2C?IQid=yt | TARGET DELUXE CD WITH 3 BONUS TRACKS http://smarturl.it/PTXalbumT?IQid=yt BUY THAT'S CHRISTMAS TO ME (DELUXE) - http://smarturl.it/TCTMDlxiT?IQid=yt

Mary, did you know that your Baby Boy would one day walk on water?

Mary, did you know that your Baby Boy would save our sons and daughters?

Did you know that your Baby Boy has come to make you new? This Child that you delivered will soon deliver you.

Mary, did you know that your Baby Boy will give sight to a blind man?

Mary, did you know that your baby boy will calm the storm with His hand?

Did you know that your Baby Boy has walked where angels trod? When you kiss your little Baby you kiss the face of God?

Mary did you know.. Mary did you know

The blind will see. The deaf will hear. The dead will live again. The lame will leap. The dumb will speak The praises of The Lamb.

Mary did you know

Mary, did you know that your Baby Boy is Lord of all creation?

Mary, did you know that your Baby Boy would one day rule the nations?

Did you know that your Baby Boy is heaven's perfect Lamb? The sleeping Child you're holding is the Great, I Am.

Mary did you know !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!