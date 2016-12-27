The Obama Fairwell song !!

Kelly Clarkson's official music video for 'Because Of You'. Click to listen to Kelly Clarkson on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/KClarkSpot?IQid=KClarkBOY
I will not make the same mistakes that you did
I will not let myself
Cause my heart so much misery
I will not break the way you did,
You fell so hard
I've learned the hard way
To never let it get that far
Because of you
I never stray too far from the sidewalk
Because of you
I learned to play on the safe side so I don't get hurt
Because of you
I find it hard to trust not only me, but everyone around me
Because of you
I am afraid